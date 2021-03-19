Musumba petitions court to nulify Kadaga’s victory

Forum for Democratic Change former flag bearer for the Kamuli District Woman parliamentary seat, Proscovia Salaamu Musumba has sought to challenge victory of Parliament Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga in the January 14 Kamuli District Woman MP elections.

Through her lawyers Galinsonga & Co. Advocates and Isabirye & Co. Advocates, the FDC strong woman shows dissatisfaction in the way the Electoral commission conducted the election that saw Kadaga retain her parliamentary seat.

“Your humble petitioner of(Salaama Musamba) is aggrieved with the manner in which the second respondent (Electoral Commission) conducted the elections for the position of District Woman Representative for Kamuli district held on January 14,2020 in that the same was contrary to the provisions of the electoral laws,” read the petition.

“The Electoral Commission carried out the electoral process with incompetence, inflating the votes purportedly scored by Rebecca Kadaga,” further stated the petition.

Musumba further pins Kadaga for her personal acts and through her agents which she says are contrary to the electoral laws thereby asking court to order for fresh elections.

“The 1st respondent (Rebecca Kadaga), personally and through her agents with her knowledge, consent and approval committed electoral offences and engaged in illegal acts which infringed on the provisions of the same electoral laws and hereby through this petition challenge the same and pray for orders that the same be set aside and fresh elections be conducted,” stated the petition.

The petition also stated that Kadaga through her agents and with her consent engaged herself in giving out bribes as a motive to solicit Kamuli district electorates to vote for her.

“During the campaign period, with the intent of influencing voters to vote for her , Kadaga bribed voters with money, gifts like tents, motor vehicles, gomesi, iron sheets,” stated the petition.

Salaama also accused Kadaga of organizing violent groups that not only threatened her supporters, chased her agents from Kamuli district but also defaced her campaign posters.

In her petition, Salaama has requested court to nullify the elections, declare that the Electoral Commission failed to conduct a free and fair election and also order Kadaga to vacate the seat as woman MP for Kamuli.

In the January 14 election, Rebecca Kadaga won the race with 92,388 votes whereas Salaam Musumba obtained 26,851 votes and National Unity Platform’s Brenda Nabirye acquired 10,760 votes.

