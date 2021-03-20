Connect with us

No International spectators at Tokyo Olympics

News

No International spectators at Tokyo Olympics

Avatar
Published on

Tokyo Olympics


Organisers of the post-ponned Tokyo Olympics 2020 have ruled out the presence of International spectators at the games that are slated to start July 23, 2021.

International media outlets say that the move was expected due to strong opposition across the Japanese public to the entry of international visitors for the games during the pandemic.

Japan has attributed about 8,800 deaths to COVID-19 and has controlled the virus better than most countries.

The decision is likely to adversely affect agents who had sold more than a million tickets already to international spectators, above the regular ticket fee.

Organisers say they will refund the money for tickets.

“We could wait until the very last moment to decide, except for the spectators,” said Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee.

“They have to secure accommodations and flights. So we have to decide early otherwise we will cause a lot of inconvenience from them. I know this is a very tough issue.”

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

Columnists

I’m telling this story because it happened before my own eyes.
By February 17, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top