Police FC chairman AIGP Kasingye fined UGX 2.5M by FUFA

The FUFA Ethics and Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned Police FC Chairman AIGP Asan Kasingye for violating football rules during their game against Vipers SC at St Mary’s Kitende February,19.

Kasingye protested the sending off of Police custodian Derrick Ochan.

The Police Chairman further took to his twitter handle and made several rants about the incident. He accused Vipers of compromising referees with cash hand-outs to help them win games.

FUFA announced that Kasingye has been sanctioned with; A minimum fine of Shs2.5 million under Article 39 (3) and Article 40 (2) of the FUFA Ethics Code. The fine must be paid within thirty (30) days from receipt of the decision.

FUFA added “Secondly an automatic 6 month ban from all football related activities (Nationally & Internationally to be served in the event that Kasingye commits any other specified unethical conduct against match officials or club officials or in case he fails to furnish proof of payment of the fine.”

