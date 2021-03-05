Police Re-arrests the Bizonto 

Renowned city comedians largely known the Bizonto have been re-arrested by the Uganda police force

The arrest took place on Friday morning at Bukoto based Radio Simba where they work as presenters.

A source within radio simba said the Bizonto were arrested by police from the station after they arrived for the famous ‘Bisangawano’morning show.

Charles Twine the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson said that bizonto charges stem from last year’s arrest in which they were detained for several days and that they are yet to be arraigned before court today Friday.

It is being alledged that the comedians failed to honour their bail terms

“They are on their way to Buganda Road court. They had a sanctioned file for allegations of promoting sectarianism,” Twine said.

The four presenters including Ssabakaki Simon Peter alias young Zonto, Julius Sserwanja alias Sabazonto, Mercel Mbabali and Gold Kimatono alias Jjaja Zonto were in July 2020 arrested for releasing a satirical skit in which they mentioned several heads of government institutions denoting how they all hail from the western part of the country.

In their skit, the group mentioned President Museveni, Electoral Commission, UNRA, Uganda Prisons, URA, NSSF, Ministry of Finance, ISO and CMI bosses.

The police then charged them with charges related to recording and sharing a video with the potential of causing hatred and unnecessary apprehension and it is the same charges that have seen them arrested for the second time according to Twine.

However, their arrest comes days after they trolled Canaan land pastor, Aloysius Bujingo in a skit that made rounds on social media following Bugingo’s statements regarding the newly purchased armoured vehicle of NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

