Police tracks down suspects, weeks after they robbed Indian of UGX250m outside a bank

The Uganda Police force says it has arrested four men in connection with the violent robbery of Euros 100,000 (About UGX250m) from a businessman Kannankutty Krisnamoham, an Indian national on February 8, 2021.

Charles Twine, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson says that on Feb 8, 2021 at Jinja Road opposite Bank of Africa at 10am, the suspects moving in 4 pairs of motorcycles, violently hit the victim in the face making him unconscious before grabbing and fleeing with the money, to an unknown destination.

“The victim was picked up by sympathizing boda boda riders and later rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Twine.

Twine however said that it’s after recovery that the victim reported the case at Central Police Station (CPS), Kampala and investigations commenced.

“Through credible intelligence, one suspect who was identified as Ssentimba Samuel a.k.a Simple was arrested in Namungona, Rubaga Division and on interrogation, the suspect confessed and revealed some of his accomplices who include Mugisha Julius 35, a boda boda rider, at William street at Arua park stage, and a resident of Wakiso Town,” he said.

He further said that the arrested suspects are part of the gang that had earlier escaped from lawful custody on their way to prison in June 2020 after they had been charged with aggravated Robbery of UGX 200 million which they had robbed using a similar violent method against a Somali businessman at Equatorial mall in Kampala.

‘Vigorous efforts are being undertaken by our officers to ensure that the suspects who are still at large are traced, apprehended and charged before the Courts of Law,” said Twine

Twine however cautioned the general public especially the business fraternity to avoid moving with big sums of money without security protection.

“I further advise that security protection services can be sought from private security organizations as well as Uganda Police Force,” he said.

Twine appealed to members of the public to continue sharing various information that may enable security agencies track down criminals.

Comments

comments