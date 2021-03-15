Police abandons all-white uniform for Traffic officers

By Vicent Nathan Lusambya

The Uganda police force has unveiled new uniforms for its Traffic officers replacing the all-white uniform that has been in existence since the 2007 year of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

While unveiling the new uniform, the Chairman Uniform Committee AIGP Asan Kasingye, said that under the new development, each traffic officer will receive new khaki uniform with an ashe- white beret, belt and girder whereas female officers will have special caps.

“Each officer will be given two pairs of uniform and starting tomorrow, they will be donning the new uniforms,” Kasingye said on Monday.

“The white girders will help prevent water from getting into the shoes of the officers,The chevrons will also be in white,” he added.

Kasingye said that the development comes following a need to have the many uniforms in the force reduced.

“The white uniform came in 2007 and it came because of CHOGM. After that, we found that police has many uniforms and we had to reduce them.”

He further said that uniforms for the Anti- Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Marine and Aviation Police have also been changed.

“We are now 46000 officers in number and each one of us will get two new pairs of uniform,” Kasingye said.

Kasingye added that the move was aimed at making all police officers’ uniform in a khaki form.

