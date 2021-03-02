S.4s start UNEB exams

After months of uncertainty about their fate, brought about by the COVID19 pandemic, Senior 4 candidates yesterday March 1, finally wrote their first examination papers – physics practical paper 3 and Fine Art- Paper 2.

The move was celebrated not only by students but also by UNEB officials a great achievement after the COVID19 disruptions.

Jennifer Kalule Musamba, the board Principal Public Relations Officer, said that UNEB Lorries delivered the examination papers on time, with the furthest station of Adjumani having them delivered by early as this 6:45 in the morning.

Kalule noted that in close partnership with various security personnel as well as contracted professionals and Heads of Centres, there is hope that the entire process will run smoothly.

Kalule however, warned students and other stakeholders to distance themselves from getting involved into malpractice adding that the law will catch up with them.

“While high levels of integrity are expected from those we are working with, UNEB strongly warns against indulgence in any form of examinations malpractice, Candidates and all concerned must note that involvement in malpractice in one paper shall lead to the cancellation of results of the whole examination,” she said.

She further appealed to the general public to act by the new Board’s ‘whistle blower policy’ and give in information relating to examinations malpractice.

“The Board has introduced a toll free line 0800-211-077 which members of the public can use to report any suspected case of examinations malpractice,” she said.

She also emphasised the need to promote health and safety of both the learners and those involved in the conduct of examinations where she appealed to Heads of Centres to ensure that the SOPs provided by the Ministry of Health and endorsed by the Ministry of Education and Sports are adhered to.

“We ask the Heads of Centres to provide isolation space, well aerated, in case the temperatures of candidates are high. If a candidate is able to write, they should be allowed to write the examination, under the supervision of both the invigilator and a professional health worker. They should also report to the District COVID-19 task force regularly,” she said.

UNEB says it registered , a total of 333,889 candidates to sit the 2020 UCE exams from 3,935 Examination Centres. 50.1% of the candidates are females, while 49.8% are males.

148,135 of the candidates are funded under the Universal Secondary Education (USE) Program, while 185,754 candidates are Non-USE. 47 candidates will write their examinations from Upper Prison Inmates Secondary School Luzira.

A total of 499 Candidates with special Needs requirements are also to sit for these exams and according to Kalule, these will be assisted accordingly.

“UNEB is availing braille answer sheets for the blind, large print question papers for those with low vision, while the deaf will receive sign language interpreters.

Candidates with severe physical impairments that may affect use of apparatus during practical examinations are also availed support personnel,” she said.

