Uganda Airlines scoops world’s youngest Aircraft Fleet Award

Uganda Airlines, Uganda’s national carrier has been named the overall Winner of the “ch-aviation World’s Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2021″.

The Airline won both the first place for the world’s and Africa’s, youngest fleet.

“We are happy to announce Uganda Airlines is the winner of the ‘Ch-aviation world’s youngest Aircraft Fleet Award 2021’ with an average aircraft age of 1.15* years,” read the statement.

Uganda Airlines was revamped in 2018 and its fleet consists of six jets with four bombardiers and two Airbuses.

To date, the airline serves seven countries, ten destinations and 12 routes.

Uganda Airlines expects to serve 20 destinations by the end of 2021.

In a statement by Uganda airlines, they acknowledged the award as a major milestone that is well aligned to the airlines vision of a world class airline.

“Our aircraft was carefully selected with passenger in mind, the CRS 900 with the new ‘atmosphere cabin’ gives the passenger a more suspicious and comfortable flight experience,” read the statement.

The ch-aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award that is entirely based on non-manipulable aircraft data recognises airlines from across the globe that keeps a young, modern and efficient fleet.

The winners on each continent are: Uganda Airlines (Africa), SalamAir (Asia), airBaltic (Europe), Frontier Airlines (North America), Fiji Link (Oceania) and SKY Airline (South America).

