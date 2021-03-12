Umeme vows on service delivery with launch of online portal

Given the current global health situation, the national hydro power distributor Umeme has joined other organizations and service providers in opting for online service delivery strategies as part of the new normal convenient solutions as well as boosting effective service delivery.

With the launch of their platform dubbed ‘myumemeonline’, customers that intend to get connected to the national electricity grid no longer have to go via long lines at the offices.

Selestino Babungi, the Umeme managing Director said that the new innovation adds onto the already existing strategies that have significantly contributed towards improvement of electricity distribution country wide.

“We introduced prepayment billing (Yaka) and as we speak 97 percent of our customers are on Yaka prepaid metering. We also established a 24/7 contact centre to deal with customers’ challenges, we have now automated the customer application process which allows customers to be served digitally without going through the trouble of coming to our offices,” Babungi said.

The platform will enable one apply from anywhere, at any time on a computer, a tab, a laptop or the iPod as well as using a mobile device phone after one has downloaded the Umeme App.

While he unveiled the portal at Serena hotel on Wednesday, State Minister for Energy Simon D’Ujang urged the public to utilize the platform because it is user -friendly, cheaper and efficient.

“This timely innovation by Umeme will complement Government’s efforts in improving service delivery of the energy sector. I thank Umeme for championing this initiative. We expect a further increase in the number of applications with the launch of this portal,” he said.

The minister further said that government is committed to building cheaper power generation plants so as to lower the tariffs which are a function of increased consumption.

Florence Nsubuga, Umeme’s Chief Operations Officer said with the new innovation, they (UMEME) are sure customer experience is to improve.

“That is what technology is here for, giving you the power in your hands to control everything that you do as far as interfacing with Umeme is concerned,” she said.

