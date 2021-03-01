Vipers Seal UGX 400M Plascon sponsorship

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club have sealed a two year deal with Plascon paints worth 400 Millions.

Plascon join sponsors Hima Cement and DFCU as one of the financial benefactors to the four time league champions.

Effective Wednesday 3, when Vipers play Bright Stars FC at the St Mary’s stadium, Plascon will appear on the jerseys at the back end just below the number.

While unveiling the sponsorship in Kitende, Vipers President Lawrence Mulindwa said the sponsorship is an affirmation of the great ream Vipers is and he promised to turn the deal into an economic sense.

“Every sponsorship announcement is an affirmation of the great team we have; from the grounds-men, players and administrative arm. It takes a highly innovative team to attract the brand like Plascon,” Mulindwa said.

He added, “This only marks the beginning of a journey that has to make economic sense for Plascon if we are to turn one year into a lifetime partnership. That’s our pledge to all our partners and it’s the pledge we are making to Plascon.”

The Plascon Uganda Managing Director Santosh Gumte, said theyre delighted to announce the two-year sponsorship deal with the reigning Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC which makes Plascon the official paint partner for the Venoms.

“To us, this is a continuation of the culture of investing in sports and we are very proud to partner with a brand and club of Vipers stature. We appreciate the ambition of the club, a virtue that is mutual to Plascon,” Gumte said.

With the development, DFCU who were previously placed at the back of the Vipers jersey are expected to be moved to the left sleeve after Vipers’ UGX 300 million two year sponsorship with DFCU Bank was extended for another three years.

Official shirt sponsors Hima Cement are currently in a three year sponsorship deal with Vipers, it was renewed and it is worth 632 million.

Additionally, the partnership with Roofings Limited who used to appear on the left sleeve of the Vipers jersey ended last year.

The Venoms have had a bright start to their title defence as they are yet to taste defeat in 10 games so far.

