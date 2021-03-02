Youngster Kakooza’s hatrick sends Uganda Hippos to AFCONU20 finals

Uganda’s Under 20 football team- the Hippos have stormed to the final of the Total AFCON U20 after a well deserved 4-1 win Tunisia at Stade Cheikha Ould Boïdiya in Mauritania.

Head coach Morley Byekwaso told reporters at a news Conference that winning had become part of his teams DNA.

The outcome was perhaps the result of some morale boosting by FUFA president Moses Magogo who had pleaded with the boys to go and eat Grass for 90 minutes against Tunisia.

Police FC’s Derrick Kakooza recorded the first hat trick of the tournament hitting the back of the net in the 36th, 50th and 73rd minutes while Richard Basangwa gave the Hippos the early lead only five minutes in the start of the match to end 4-1. Tunisian Defender Adam Karim Benlamine pulled one back a in the 39th minute.

Hippos Head Coach Morley Byekwaso was forced to make a first-half substitution after midfielder Najib Yiga suffered a groin injury. He was replaced by Ivan Bogere.

The Hippos goal poacher Kakooza was named Man of the Match and is the leading top scorer of the tournament with five goals followed by Ghanaian Percious Boah with three goals.

After the game, Uganda Hippos Coach Morley Byekwaso sai: “We spent days focusing on how to stop the Tunisians. It was easy for us but God was on our side. We tried to prevent them from possessing the ball. It was challenging to play against one of the Africa strongest teams but our game plan worked for us.”

Uganda Hippos will play Ghana in the Final on Saturday March 6, 2021 at the Stade Olympque in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

This is the third time both teams are meeting in U20 competition. They played each other in the AFCON U20 Qualifiers in 2012 where the Hippos won 3-1 at home before losing 3-0 away in Ghana during the 2nd leg.

Comments

comments