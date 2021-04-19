12 clubs plot Champions League breakaway

Twelve top football clubs in Europe have agreed to break away from the Champions League, run by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) the world’s most prestigious club competition and form a rival competition they’ve called the European Super League.

The plot was revealed in a statement dated April 18, 2021, signed by the leaders of the 12 top clubs, including six from the English Premier League.

Pundits have described the move as the worst crisis to hit European football.

The initial signatories to the proposed Super league are: Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham.

But some top clubs from Germany and France such as Bayern Munich, have opposed the idea and not signed up to the deal.

But the plot has caused unprecedented opposition from governments, UEFA, and football supporters across Europe.

UEFA, whose Champions League tournament is under threat by the 12 clubs from England, Italy and Spain, put out their own statement against the Super League.

“UEFA, the English Football Association and the Premier League, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Lega Serie A have learned that a few English, Spanish and Italian clubs may be planning to announce their creation of a closed, so-called Super League.

“If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

“We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

“As previously announced by FIFA and the six Federations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and EU vice president have united in condemning the plot

