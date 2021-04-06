Connect with us

Archbishop Lwanga died from a heart attack, post-mortem report

The late Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga


The late Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga died from a heart attack that is caused by a blood clot, a post-mortem report released on Monday and was read by his personal doctor reveals.

Dr. Andrew Ssekitoleko, the late Archbishop’s personal doctor said while reading the post-mortem report that Dr Lwanga died from a Ischemic heart disease resulting from a blood clot heart thrombosis.

“This means a heart attack that is due to a blood clot that was found inside the artery that supplies blood to the heart,”

Dr. Ssekitooleko said, the post-mortem was conducted at Mulago National Referral hospital by a team of four senior pathologists, in the presence of family members and representatives of the Church.

Dr. Ssekitooleko told mourners that the report was consistent with the health history of the late Archbishop.

The sudden death of Dr. Kizito Lwanga has darkened the national mood and saddened many Ugandans because of his outspoken stance against injustices especially those that were perpetrated by the state.

Dr. Lwanga was found lying dead in his bed on Saturday morning, just a day after leading the traditional way of the Cross, which he did along with the Anglican Archbishop Dr. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu.

