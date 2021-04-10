Besigye sorry over remarks on Lwanga’s death

Forum for Democratic Change’s former President, Dr. Kizza Besigye has apologized to both the Catholic Church and the public over the comments he recently made in regards the death of Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

On Monday April 5, Besigye posted on his social media accounts suggesting that some things surrounding the Archbishop’s death did not add up.

He said the post-mortem, which revealed that Lwanga died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot, was inconclusive, and what could have helped reduce suspicion of foul play in Lwanga’s death would be a postmortem report “that conclusively showed a natural cause of sudden death”.

In a subsequent facebook post, Besigye has said he could have been misled by sources who gave him incorrect information.

“These sources seem to have had incorrect information for what has since been formally said by the Catholic Church and the doctors involved in the process. My apologies to the readers who may have been consumed by the inaccurate information and similarly, to the Catholic Church and late Archbishop Lwanga’s family,” he said.

He added: “The Archbishop had personally and publicly complained several times of intimidation and threats coming from the government,” he said.”

