Connect with us

Besigye sorry over remarks on Lwanga’s death

News

Besigye sorry over remarks on Lwanga’s death

Avatar
Published on
Presidential candidate Kiiza Besigye

Former Presidential candidate Kiiza Besigye

Forum for Democratic Change’s former President, Dr. Kizza Besigye has apologized to both the Catholic Church and the public over the comments he recently made in regards the death of Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

On Monday April 5, Besigye posted on his social media accounts suggesting that some things surrounding the Archbishop’s death did not add up.

He said the post-mortem, which revealed that Lwanga died of a heart attack caused by a blood clot, was inconclusive, and what could have helped reduce suspicion of foul play in Lwanga’s death would be a postmortem report “that conclusively showed a natural cause of sudden death”.

In a subsequent facebook post, Besigye has said he could have been misled by sources who gave him incorrect information.

“These sources seem to have had incorrect information for what has since been formally said by the Catholic Church and the doctors involved in the process. My apologies to the readers who may have been consumed by the inaccurate information and similarly, to the Catholic Church and late Archbishop Lwanga’s family,” he said.

He added: “The Archbishop had personally and publicly complained several times of intimidation and threats coming from the government,” he said.”

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top