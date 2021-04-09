Bobi Wine caves in, surrenders armoured car to URA

National Unity Platform president Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu has imploded by accepting to surrender his armoured car to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) after initially refusing to do so.

Through his lawyers Wameli and Co. Advocates, Bobi Wine handed the car a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 mod registration UBJ667F, to the tax body.

The move follows Kyagulanyi’s unsuccessful bid in the Court’s of law to block URA’s earlier directive for Bobi to submit the car for reverification.

High court judge Justice Baguma ruled that Kyagulanyi didn’t present evidence that the re-calling of the said motor vehicle would cause him an irreparable injury which cannot be compensated by an award of damages.

Following the ruling, URA’s Asadu Kigozi Kisitu, the Acting URA Customs Commissioner told Kyagulanyi through his lawyers of Wameli & Company Advocates directing him to voluntarily handover the vehicle for re-inspection.

“In light of the court ruling, we reiterate our earlier request to present the said motor vehicle to URA Nakawa inland port for a re-verification exercise in the presence of your appointed agent not later than Friday, April 9 2021 at 9:00 O’clock without fail,” read the letter.

Amongst the reasons for re-verification, URA said that at the time it inspected the car they were unaware of it being armoured charging it UGX 88million hence undervaluing it at UGX 157,925,502.

Bobi Wine had appealed to the High Court to grant him an injunction against URA, an application which Justice Emmanuel Baguma early this week declined to grant citing it as improper.

He added that the Court was not satisfied with Kyagulanyi’s claim that his main worry or concern not to take back the said vehicle for reverification was it being his main means of transport and his personal security.



He therefore, gave URA permission to impound and re-examine the armoured Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle.

Bobi Wine unveiled his car earlier this year a few weeks after the January polls and it immediately became the talk of town.

