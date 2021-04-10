Bugingo, Wife Teddy resume attacks

While the public must have thought that the Bugingo family divorce saga had ended, they may be in for a rude shock.

The estranged couple has launched fresh attacks on each other despite their divorce case being in court awaiting ruling.

The fresh attacks started on Easter Monday when the Makerere based House of Prayer Ministries International Pastor Aloysius Bugingo accused ex-wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo of conniving with his ‘haters’ Pastors Robert Kayanja and Jessica Kayanja while in pretence of reviving their broken 29-year-old marriage.

Bugingo who is clearly settled with fiancee Suzan Nantaba Makula, vowed never to get back with Teddy even if Jesus physically comes back on earth to openly intervene in their failed marriage affair.

In response, Teddy has vowed not at any point to let her religiously recognized marriage fail completely saying that they have to stick to the oaths they took.

“It’s only death that can do us part, I am ‘Team No Divorce,” said Teddy.

She argues that Bugingo being a religious leader, he should act by example and remains committed to her.

She added that Bugingo no longer takes care of the family as he even changed his known phone contact.

“He should give financial support to his kids, and teaching men about their responsibilities in their homes like taking care of their kids and running their families well,” she said.

In 2019, Bugingo ran to court to dissolve his marriage with his wife citing her cruelsome nature and incompatible impulsive conduct of Teddy.

Teddy replied saying that Bugingo’s reasons were baseless and couldn’t lead to halting of their marriage.Teddy wants court to dismiss the case so that they get back together but Bugingo is willing to offer Teddy any of the property they worked together to enable the divorce.

