Don Wanyama appointed Vision group CEO

Senior Presidential Press Secretary Don Wanyama has been appointed CEO of Vision Group replacing Robert Kabushenga.

The Chairman of Vision Group Patrick Ayota on Tuesday announced the decision of the Board to appoint Wanyama a trained teacher and journalist as Managing Director/ CEO of Vision

Out going CEO Robert Kabushenga was quick to congratulate Wanyama upon his appointment.

“Congratulations on getting one of the best jobs in Uganda. All the best ,”Kabushenga tweeted.

Don, as he is commonly referred to among his peers, replaces Robert Kabushenga who announced his resignation in January.

He first ventured out as a teacher of English Language and Literature in English before joining the media (The New Vision) as a sub-editor.

He then moved to the Daily Monitor newspaper in 2008 where he was promoted from a deputy chief sub-editor to chief sub-editor before being appointed managing editor in May 2013.

He was sacked by Daily Monitor for reportedly sanctioning the publication of an opinion poll without authorization from senior management.

Daily Monitor before President Museveni appointed him as Commission Assistant in the Office of National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairman.

Wanyama was appointed to Senior Presidential Press Secretary to the president in 2016 after polls.

Comments

comments