Dr Ghezelsofla tips Muslims on benefits and significance of Ramadhan

On Tuesday, April, 13, Muslims in Uganda started fasting the Holy month of Ramadan, it is believed that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad during the month of Ramadan.

Muslim believers fast from dawn to dusk for the entire month. The fasting ritual is termed as sawm in Arabic. Ramadan, often referred to as Ramzan, is a time dedicated to worshipping the almighty.

Ramadan is going to begin from 13 April. The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan is going to be celebrated at around 13 May.

On every day of the month, Muslims wake up at a designated time to eat before the morning azaan (call for prayer). The duration of a fast is from the morning azaan to the evening azaan.

The Cultural Chancellor of the Cultural Counsel of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Muhammad Reza Ghezelsofla said during the fast, Muslims do not eat or drink anything. Emotions like anger, jealously, sadness, lying, back biting are discouraged.

He says. Muslims are also expected to not indulge in sexual activities while fasting.

Ghezelsofla says the Holy month of Ramadan is believed to be that the holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, he says Fasting is encouraged as it is believed to promote self-reflection.

He says the month of Ramadan is a month where Muslims are guests of Allah, and Allah is the host of the banquet, party or camp of reflection

“Imagine attending a party or camp where Allah is the host, now thats Ramadan, we have to use the month to respect each other, love each other and also praise Allah,” he said

Ghezelsofla said during Ramadan Muslims become more friendly, more familiar and more closer to Allah since its a special month.

“Ramadan is a special month whatever thing you want, this is the time, a special time where Allah is closer to you, this is the time Allah will grant your needs because your his guests,” He said.

He says the whole of the Muslim body should fast, help the poor people who need any kind of support.

Ghezelsofla said that during the last Friday in the month of Ramadhan was declared The International Quds Day by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, Imam Khomeini to show solidarity with the oppressed nations and people including Palestinians.

Muslims believe that when the month of Ramadan arrives, the gates of Jannah (Paradise) are opened and the gates of Jahannum (hell) are locked up and devil is put in chains.

Ghezelsofla further added that Ramadan helps in the science of unity, strengthening power, spiritual food, doing good to those around you and its not for show off, cheating, deceit lying, use of bad language.

He said its a time of promoting and establishing discipline, love and personal reflection, “I pray we respect the rules of Allah and also keep the culture, discipline and love of Ramadan, make sure you use Ramadan to improve your self and those around you.”

In the last 10 days of the month, intense prayers take place during the Laylatul Qadr. Which is believed to be the holiest night of the year. The Laylatul Qadr may fall on the 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th or 29th night of the month. The Laylatul Qadr is a commemoration of the night when the Quran was first revealed to the Prophet Muhamad.

The end of Ramadan is marked by Eid-ul-Fitr. All over the world, Eid is celebrated by Muslims with a lot of enthusiasm.

Comments

comments