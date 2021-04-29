Gov’t gives KCCA UGX9 billion to fix Kampala potholes in two weeks

The government has given Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) UGX9 billion to carry out immediate road repairs in different parts of the city.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre (UMC) on Wednesday, the Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi said the money had already been advanced and the works were underway at different sections of the city in order to alleviate the bad state of roads in the city.

She said the job is expected to be completed in two weeks time.

The decision comes after widespread public outcry about the dilapidated state of roads in Uganda’s capital city which was causing accidents and traffic hold-ups.

But Minister Amongi said government wants to resolve it.

She said: “I am certain you are already witnessing these road works across all the five Divisions of Kampala; Nakawa, Central, Kawempe, Lubaga and Makindye,” said Kampala Minister Betty Amongi.

She added that the plan is to address the overall infrastructure master plan which will also handle roads rehabilitation, traffic congestion, drainage and flooding problems in the City.

Currently, Kampala has a road network of 2,100Km but just 642Km is paved. The government also spends billions every year to desilt drainage channels which some observers attribute to lack of the large bulk of unpaved roads.

Minister Amongi said that 147km of major drainage is constructed. And of the 3,428Km of minor drains in the city, only 714Km (20 percent) are constructed open drains.

The Minister however pledged government commitment to improve service delivery bin Kampala.

“I reaffirm government’s commitment to deliver a beautiful and sustainable Capital City as well as rally all that derive opportunities in Kampala to walk hand in hand with KCCA on this journey for a better City,” she said.

