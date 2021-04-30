Journalism fraternity mourns Star FMs editor Robert Kagolo

The circumstances that surrounded Kagolo’s death have left many with conspiracy theories relating to the hand of security operatives in the lates’ death.

Kagolo was shot dead on Thursday while returning from the burial of his late brother Samuel Musiitwa.

It is alleged that Musiitwa caught his wife sleeping with a man. He chased her away from the home. Shortly after being expelled, Musiitwa’s body was found dumped in a forest with hands tied behind his back.

During the funeral of Musiitwa, Kagolo vowed to find his brother’s killers. And as fate would have it, as he returned to the home of the late, he alleges tried to force his way into the home of the late that was being guarded by LDUs.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson ASP Luke Oweyesigyire Police at Wakiso are investigating the murder by shooting that took place at Bugembejembe village in Wakiso, on 29.04.2021 at around 8pm.

“It is from there that a disagreement between him and two LDU personel who were guarding the home started, unfortunately the disagreement led to a shooting of which the circumstances are being investigated, the victim was later rushed to ST Joseph Hospital Wakiso where he succumbed to the injuries sustained,” said Oweyesigyire.

He further said that the shooter, identified as Rashid Mamuli was arrested by a joint team of Police and LDU command at the scene of crime together with his colleague as Kagolo’s body is yet to be conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for Postmortem.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Kagolo’s family had hired the LDU’s to oversee their protection and that of their family property while they were away for burial of Kagolo’s brother Samuel Musiitwa who had been kidnapped and killed.

Kagolo is former president of Uganda Journalist Association (UJA), an umbrella body that brings together all Ugandan journalists.

He joined the leadership of UJA as an executive member under presidency of Ahmed Kateregga Musaazi; rose into ranks to serve as treasurer during Joshua Kyalimpa’s tenure before taking over as supreme boss for a two term office where he handed over to now Kawempe South legislator Bashir Kazibwe Mbaziira who has since handed over to Vision group’s Mathias Rukundo.

He worked as a common voice at Mengo based Super FM working closely with the late Mulindwa Muwonge and Charles Bwanika Ssensuwa and by time of his death, he has been the head of production at Star FM under UBC.

