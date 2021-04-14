Kabaka honors five for distinguished service to the Kingdom

It has become the norm that during his birthday celebrations, the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Fredrick Kimera Muwenda Mutebi recognizes a few people for outstanding service to his people.

This year’s celebrations, held at Lubiri official palace yesterday April 13 to mark 66 years of life, it was no exception.

The Kabaka of Buganda His Royal Highness Ronald Fredrick Muwenda Mutebi yesterday awarded five outstanding personalities from diverse fields of art, business, science, with the highest honour in the. Kingdom, for their distinguished service in community.

The first recipient of the Kabaka’s 66th Birthday Honours was 93 year old Owekitiibwa Tofili Malokweza. He served as the Ssaza chief of Kyaddondo for many years until his retirement.

The Second was traditional music performer and composer Annet Nandujja who was recognised for her role in promoting arts and culture across the world through her culture Music Dance and Drama.

The third recipient of the Kabaka’s 66th Birthday Honours was Hajji Bulaimu Muwanga Kibirige alias BMK.He was recognised for his exemplary entrepreneurship and philanthropy especially in the fight against Sickle Cell. His award was received by his wife.

The fourth recipient of the Kabaka’s 66th Birthday Honours was Dr. Ken Chapman Kigozi.

Chapman was born in Texas and has served as a missionary doctor in Uganda for 40 years working as a dentist in Mengo Hospital & teaching many Ugandan dentists. He was inducted into the Ffumbe (African Civet) Clan.

William Kiwanuka

The fifth recipient of the Kabaka’s 66th Birthday Honours was Joseph William Kiwanuka one of the founders of State Wide Insurance Cooperation (SWICO) who was recognised for his distinguished service in the insurance industry and philanthropy.

Comments

comments