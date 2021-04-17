Kabaka was not poisoned, Mayiga responds to public outcry

Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga has responded to overwhelming public outcry regarding the worrying state of Kabaka’s health.

Mayiga disputed claims that Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi was poisoned.

Instead Mayiga said the Kabaka’s apparent difficulties in breathing as witnessed during his recent public appearence to commemorate his 66th birthday, was due to an allergic reaction and not poison.

Katikkiro Mayiga’s reaction came after overwhelming public pressure to the Mengo establishment to explain Kabaka’s apparent poor health.

