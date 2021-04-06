Late Archbishop granted state funeral

The government has announced that president Yoweri Museveni will today Tuesday preside over the state funeral in honour of the late Archbishop of Kampala Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Information and National guidance Minister Judith Nabakooba said the ceremony will take place at Kololo independence grounds.

Following the late Dr. Cyprian’s death President Museveni sent a condolence message to the catholic community expressing grief at the sudden passing of the Archbishop not Kampala.

Museveni posted on Twitter saying:

“I join the Catholic Church, all religious faithful, and the country in mourning Archbishop Lwanga. He has died in faith. May God grant his soul eternal repose.”

Dr. Lwanga died of a heart attack, according to a post-mortem report released on Monday.

