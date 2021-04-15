Mike Azira also quits Uganda Cranes

Unrest continues to rock the National Soccer team Uganda Cranes as more players are deciding to quit national duty in the wake of the unpalatable remarks by FUFA president Moses Magogo.

The latest person to throw in the towel is Midfielder Mike Azira who announced his retirement yesterday April 14, in a statement.

“Please accept this letter as a notification that I wish to retire from the National Team effective 14th April 2021,” reads part of the letter addressed to FUFA.

In the Statement, Azira lauded the players he has played with, the coaches and the fans for being supportive throughout the years.

“I take this moment to thank all the coaches I have worked with over the years and I also thanks the fans who have always supported us home and on the road.”

Azira’s retirement follows another abrupt decision by captain Denis Masinde Onyango and defender Hassan Wasswa who announced their retirement on Monday and Saturday last week respectively.

The composed midfielder Azira, has featured for the National Team on only ten occasions since making his debut in 2016.

He was part of the final team for the Uganda Cranes at the previous two Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon(2017) and Egypt(2019).

Azira, 33 began his career at Jogoo Young, a youth team attached to SC Villa. He later moved to USA where he has lived since 2008.

Currently, Azira is attached to New Mexico United FC which plays in the USL Championship, the second division of American soccer.

Comments

comments