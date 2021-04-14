Mujib Kasule joins FUFA presidency race

Proline Football Club owner Mujib Kasule has become the latest person to announce intentions to challenge incumbent FUFA president and MP elect Moses Magogo for the top job in Uganda’s football.

Kasule ia the second person after Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana who stepped out to challenge Magogo on Monday.

Addressing journalists at McKinnon Suits in Kampala on Tuesday, Kasule said that he has offered himself to the struggle to claim the football glory saying that there is urgent need to reorganise the game as Uganda Cranes is not the only important structure of football in Uganda.

Kasule adds that elective politics is destroying football where people have joined football leadership for personal gains and have messed up all structures yet the game has to be neutral.

“Football has to be neutral for everyone; the political fire that’s destroying it must be stopped,” he said.

Kasule says his initial task would be to invest in grass root football noting that it’s the foundation of football.

He also promised to make the league independent from FUFA as well as invest at least UGX2.5 billion in the top flight league with each club receiving directly UGX100 million per season to cater for their operational costs.

