Museveni asks doctors to explain cause of Lwanga’s death

President Yoweri Museveni has tasked doctors of the deceased Kampala Archbishop, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga to ‘explain more’ about Ischemic heart disease which doctors say is a common condition and one that led to the Archbishop’s death.

“The electrocardiogram (ECG) test can see how the muscles are functioning but there is another test called echocardiogram (echo). If the ECG cannot see it well then, did you do the echo? I would like that side to be clarified, Museveni said.

Museveni said that when he received news of Archbishop Lwanga’s death, he called the police surgeon who was involved in his postmortem and he was told that the condition was well known.

“I asked them if it was the case, what did they do about it when he was alive,” Museveni said.

He added: “Although you are saying God has called him, I would want our people of value to stay here [on earth] as long as possible.”

On Monday, mourners at Lubaga Cathedral were said that Dr Lwanga succumbed to a heart attack but also that he had a history of heart complications prior to his death.

The postmortem report disclosed to the mourners during the Monday afternoon requiem mass at the Lubaga cathedral indicated that Dr Lwanga on April 03 suffered heart thrombosis, a condition pathologists said kills within a space of just 3-5 minutes.

Museveni revealed that the late Lwanga was part of the guerrilla sympathisers. “They didn’t shoot guns but I am sure they (religious leaders) prayed for us.”

Lwanga’s body will be laid to rest on Thursday April 8, 2021 at Lubaga cemetery.

