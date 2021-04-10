Queen Elizabeth’s husband dies aged 99

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, has died at the age of 99.

A statement issued by Buckingham Palace just after midday today April 8, spoke of the Queen’s “deep sorrow” following his death at Windsor Castle on Friday morning.

Prince Phillip, commonly known as The Duke of Edinburgh, was just two months to celebrate centenary of life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Duke of Edinburgh inspired “countless young people”.

He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

Announcing the duke’s death, the Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

It is understood that the Prince of Wales travelled to Windsor Castle to visit his mother on Friday afternoon.

Speaking at Downing Street, prime minister Boris Johnson added that the duke had “earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world”.

Meanwhile, Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said he “consistently put the interests of others ahead of his own and, in so doing, provided an outstanding example of Christian service

