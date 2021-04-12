Ssewanyana attacks Magogo, declares bid to unseat him

Makindye West Member of Parliament Allan Aloysius Ssewanyana has furiously attacked Federation of Ugandan Football Association (FUFA) president Moses Hassim Magogo over his recently criticism of Uganda cranes players.

Magogo described the players performance in the recent unsuccessful AFCON qualifiers as Shitty Football. Magogo’s open criticism has attracted fierce criticism from soccer lovers and rebellion from the Cranes captain Dennis Onyango who vowed never to play under Magogo’s leadership.

Ssewanyana said: “Magogo’s comments reflect his private life and the poor character in him. He displayed guilt when he questioned the players’ contribution in CHAN after he was accused by Mutyaba of not remitting the players allowances from National Council of Sports,” he said.

Addressing journalists at his office in Makindye on Monday, Ssewanyana revealed that he is to contest for FUFA top seat in the forthcoming elections set to climax on August 31 2021 in the Federation’s Annual General Assembly.

“Of all that Magogo has done and said, Magogo has brought total disgrace our football I announce that I am going to contest and challenge him for FUFA presidency come August 31,” revealed Ssewanyana.

Ssewanyana who also attempted to contest for the same position in 2017 but his hopes fell off track in what he termed as frustration from FUFA President, Eng Moses Magogo, this time he says he won’t be shaken by any force.

Irrespective of Incumbent Moses Magogo last week expressing his hopes for the third term, Ssewanyana says Magogo is currently not eligible to contest saying that he i

