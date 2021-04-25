Connect with us

Stella Nyanzi returnes home

News

Stella Nyanzi returnes home

Avatar
Published on

Stella Nyanzi

Self styled feminist Dr. Stella Nyanzi has packed her bags back home together with her family after spending weeks in Kenya where she says she was on holiday.

In a post on Facebook, she said; “It’s great to be back home in Uganda. Thank you Kenya for being good to my family. Every human being deserves a holiday far from the madding crowd.

Before she left, Nyanzi said she was running away from potential kidnap. This was immediately after the Jan 14 elections when Kampala was gripped with fear of abductions that were rampant those days.

Sadly many of those that were kidnapped are still not being properly accounted for.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top