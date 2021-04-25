Stella Nyanzi returnes home

Self styled feminist Dr. Stella Nyanzi has packed her bags back home together with her family after spending weeks in Kenya where she says she was on holiday.

In a post on Facebook, she said; “It’s great to be back home in Uganda. Thank you Kenya for being good to my family. Every human being deserves a holiday far from the madding crowd.

Before she left, Nyanzi said she was running away from potential kidnap. This was immediately after the Jan 14 elections when Kampala was gripped with fear of abductions that were rampant those days.

Sadly many of those that were kidnapped are still not being properly accounted for.

