Uganda Shia Muslim Council Announces Start of Holy Month of Ramadhan

Uganda Shia Muslim Council Announces Start of Holy Month of Ramadhan

The Uganda Shia Ithnaa Asheri Muslim Community has announced that the Holy Month of Ramadhan begins Wednesday April 14, 2021.

In a press statement dated April 13, and issued by The Council for Sharia of the Uganda Shia Ithnaa Asheri Muslim Community, has congratulated all Ugandans upon reaching the Holly Month of Ramathan 1442, and urged them to exhibit exemplary solidarity, unity, peace and love in their respective
communities.

Below is the Press Statement in Full

USIAMCO Ramadhan Press Release

