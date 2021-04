Mathias Kasamba, one of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly, (EALA), has passed at Nakasero hospital in Kampala.

Kasamba was also the Director of NRM Mobilization and Cadre Development at the ruling NRM Party.

Before joining EALA, Kasamba served as MP for Kakuuto county in Rakai district.

Kasamba was well known in the coffee agribusiness sector both as a farmer and policy advisor.

Comments

comments