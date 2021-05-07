Museveni gives Denis Onyango new Pajero sport

President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday honored retiring Uganda Cranes captain Dennis Masinde Onyango with a brand new 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Pajero as a gift for his service to the country.

The function, at which Onyango was handed the car that costs at least UGX100million was attended by among others, Onyango’s Mother Olivia Musoke Onyango, sports State Minister Joseph Hamson Obua, Olympics Committee Officials, FUFA president Moses Magogo, among other football federation officials.

The 35-year old who announced his retirement from international football last month, made his debut for the Cranes in 2005 World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde before becoming a regular star for the Cranes.

Onyango helped the Cranes qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations by conceding only two goals in six matches in their qualifying group.

Currently, Museveni plays for South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns. He managed to rack up a total of 79 caps for Uganda Cranes and led the Cranes in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation Finals in Egypt.

Onyango won Africa’s best goalkeeper and the continent’s best player based in Africa after guiding the Brazilians to their first ever Total CAF Champions League title in 2016.

He has captained the Uganda Cranes at two AFCON finals in 2017 Gabon and 2019 in Egypt. He has made 75 appearances for the Cranes.

It is due to this remarkable and historical achievement that earned the custodian the award by country’s fountain of honor.

Onyango is expected to be hosted by the parliamentarians on Friday May 7 before heading back to South Africa to catch-up with his teammates ahead of Sunday’s clash against TS Galaxy at Kameelrivier Stadium.

