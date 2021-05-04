Connect with us

At last, St Mary’s Stadium allowed to host 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The earlier fears in the sports fraternity in Uganda that the national team would be forced to host the upcoming World Cup qualifiers games from neighboring countries over lack of an approved standard stadium are finally over.

Sources at FUFA House in Mengo say that CAF has finally given a green light to St Mary’s Stadium at Kitende to host the World Cup qualifier games.

This comes after the elimination of Namboole Stadium which had been the default venue for hosting such vital games. Namboole’ was turned into a COVID facility and was hence disqualified.

When it came to St. Mary’s, inspectors Expressed concern over it’s lack of flood lights as well as lack of tamac access roads.

Now source reveal that the issue of floodlights has been ditched since games are going to be played during day.

Similarly, they were pardons for not having well tarmacked access roads given that spectators will not be allowed in the stadium given the prevailing circumstances of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The qualifiers are slated to start in June and Uganda is in Group E alongside Mali and two rival neighbors Kenya and Rwanda.

The Cranes will first travel to Kenya in their first game at Nyayo International Stadium on June 8 before hosting Mali on June 12.

