Bill and Melinda Gates to end 27 years of marriage

Bill Gates, the Billionaire founder of Microsoft and wife Melinda Gates, an author and businesswoman have in an identical communication via their individual twitter handles announced a decision to divorce after 27 years of companionship.

However, the couple conclusively decided that they will continue working together at their Philanthropic foundation, Bill and Melinda gates Foundation, one of the largest charitable foundations in the world that has focused on global health and development and US education issues since incorporating in 2000.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives, we ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life,” they tweeted.

The couple however doesn’t regret meeting each other with highlights of a few of the many life achievements together.

“Over the last 27years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement.

According to reports, the two met in the late 1987 when Melinda joined Microsoft as a product manager before they could get married in 1994. They have three children and jointly run the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates, 65, founded Microsoft in 1975 with Paul Allen and he was formerly the world’s richest person with a fortune estimated at USD130billion.

He announced last year he would be stepping down from Microsoft’s board to focus full time on his work as the foundation’s co-chair.

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as the Foundation’s co-chair and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company that works to advance the interests of American women and families.

Launched in 2000, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest philanthropic foundation in the United States and one of the biggest in the world, with net assets of USD 43.3 billion by the end of 2019 according to its website.

