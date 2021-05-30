Chelsea outclass Man City to win Champions league trophy

English club Chelsea have won the prestigious European Champions League for the second time after outclassing Manchester City at the home of FC Porto’s Estadio Do Dragao.

The Blues achieved the feat through a single goal that was scored by Blues record signing Kai Havertz in the 42 minute.

It was a sweet victory for Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel whose short spell of just about four months, has earned him Europe’s biggest soccer prize.

Meanwhile, City’s manager Pep Guardiola will have to wait a bit longer before he lands a Champion’s League title in his seven years as manager of City.

Pundits have blamed the favourite’s loss, to Guardiola’s excessive tinkering with the squad that won his the league trophy.

Guardiola chose the season’s winning midfield anchors in the names of Fernandinho or Rodri. He instead went for attacking formation which left him exposed.

