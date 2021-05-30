Connect with us

Chelsea outclass Man City to win Champions league trophy

News

Chelsea outclass Man City to win Champions league trophy

Avatar
Published on

Chelsea are European soccer Champions


English club Chelsea have won the prestigious European Champions League for the second time after outclassing Manchester City at the home of FC Porto’s Estadio Do Dragao.

The Blues achieved the feat through a single goal that was scored by Blues record signing Kai Havertz in the 42 minute.

It was a sweet victory for Chelsea’s manager Thomas Tuchel whose short spell of just about four months, has earned him Europe’s biggest soccer prize.

Meanwhile, City’s manager Pep Guardiola will have to wait a bit longer before he lands a Champion’s League title in his seven years as manager of City.

Pundits have blamed the favourite’s loss, to Guardiola’s excessive tinkering with the squad that won his the league trophy.

Guardiola chose the season’s winning midfield anchors in the names of Fernandinho or Rodri. He instead went for attacking formation which left him exposed.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top