Congo volcano erupts, spews hot magma into Goma city, drives thousands to seek refuge in Rwanda

Mountain Nyiragongo erupts

Mountain Nyiragongo located in the Democratic Republic of Congo, near the border with Rwanda, erupted yesterday Saturday, and spewed hot magma into people’s houses, and onto the streets of Goma city.

This is the first time since the same volcano erupted in 2002. Back then, over 200 people were reported dead and over 25,000 were displaced when lava swept away households.

Picturesque videos have shown the mountain spewing hot flames from boiling lava which eventually descends down the mountain.

Authorities from across the border in the Rwandan city of Rubavu are said to have opened the doors of schools and churches to thousands of fleeing refugees.

Congolese authorities in Goma, a city of two million people have urged calm, but told owners of petrol stations to empty their reserves to prevent explosions.

