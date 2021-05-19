Cultural and Religious leaders urged to condemn atrocities in Palestine

Cultural and Religious leaders around the globe have been urged to condemn the atrocities that are taking place in the land of Palestine and the cradle and origin of their great divine prophets.

Dr. Abouzar Ebrahimi, Chairman of the Policy-Making and Coordination Council for Dialogue of Religions of the Islamic Republic of Iran said leaders need to take a worthy step in fulfilling the religious and human duty for which they are responsible.

He said Living with peace and tranquility is a divine gift that God has bestowed on human beings. However, unfortunately, this divine gift is being threatened by some today, and the right granted by God is being taken away from people by oppression and force.

Ebrahimi said no free human being can remain silent in the face of blatant oppression, and in the meantime, more is expected of religious leaders and cultural figures whose “freedom” is an essential personality trait and characteristic of their social status

“These days, we are witnessing that the blood-stained hands of the occupying Zionist regime are once again stained with the blood of innocent children, women, and civilians, and surprisingly, this cruel act is being carried out in front of the eyes of the claimants of democracy and human rights, and they have no reaction but silence, This crime has wounded the souls of all peace-loving people around the world,” Ebrahimi added.

Ebrahimi added that, as the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, has said, lasting peace and security in Palestine will only be possible with the return of the displaced and the collective decision of all its inhabitants, including Jews, Christians, and Muslims.

