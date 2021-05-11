European Council pledges to work with Museveni

The President of the European Council Charles Michel has described President Museveni as a resolute defender of pan-Africanism and regional integration and wished him best wishes in his new term as President of the Republic of Uganda.

In a statement released by State House Entebbe: Michel is quoted as having said: “On behalf of the European Union, let me convey my best wishes for your new term as President of the Republic of Uganda. Uganda and the EU have a longstanding partnership for peace in the region and economic development, and we stand ready to further work together, including on environmental protection and fighting climate change,’ he said in a letter issued from Brussels.

“You have been a resolute defender of pan-Africanisn and regional integration. The EU remains fully engaged as regards the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the East African Community (EAC) and I hope the Agreement will be taken forward, building on the conclusions of the recent EAC Summit,” he said.

President Michel said he looks forward to working with President Museveni and his government as well as the Ugandan civil society and private sector.

“Creating more job opportunities for youth, strengthening their voice in decision-making and upholding of civil and political rights are of critical importance. I also encourage continued efforts in order to ensure accountability for the violence that regrettable affected the electoral campaign period, and transparency regarding recent cases of abductions. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he said.

The letter came ahead of Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony that was held on Wednesday May 12 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds after being declared the winner of the January 14, general elections.

Museveni garnered 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093 valid votes.

The EU council’s stance is a major departure from one that was taken by EU delegation that observed elections in January.

Following the declaration of Museveni as the Winner of the elections, the European Parliament overwhelmingly adopted a resolution that viciously criticized the manner in which Uganda held its recent presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The resolution adopted by 632 MEPs (Members of European Parliament) with 15 voting against and 48 abstaining.

In a statement released thereafter: Political situation in Uganda: European Parliament resolution of 11 February 2021 on the political situation in Uganda 2021/2545(RSP) the EU Parliament states that:

“On January 14 Ugandan voters went to the polls to elect a president and members of parliament amid huge reports of irregularities and that resulted into Museveni being declared winner with 59%, results of the election were hard to verify because they didn’t follow the prescribed tallying process.”

EU parliament also took exception to the excessive use of force by security forces in the run up to the polls that targeted opposition members, Civil society players, journalists all which seriously tarnished the electoral process.

