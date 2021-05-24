Final day in premier league; Chelsea pip Leicester, as Arsenal miss European soccer

Sunday was the final day of the popular English Premier League football season. And true to its billing, the day provided nothing less than its usual drama and nail-biting spectacle that surrounds the top four finish – which means a spot in the money bags Champions League, even though there was less drama about who stays above the relegation line. Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield had already been relegated.

With Man City already confirmed champions and Manchester United in comfortable second place, the battle for the remaining two spots in the champions league for England, was to be settled on final day between Liverpool, Leicester and Chelsea.

FA champions Leicester city had a chance to return to the Champions league glory since their memorable 2017 campaign, but made several blunders that cost them the coveted place.

Leicester led twice through spot kicks by their legendary play-maker Jamie Vardy, but Spurs captain Harry Kane proved they wanted a piece of European football when he scored his 23 goal of the season – which also earned him the golden boot.



Luckluster defending forced Leicester keeper Kasper Schmichel to gift the visitors with an own goal that was also their second of the evening.

Substitute Garreth Bale added to Leicester’s pain by scoring a brace. Spurs victory not only helped them to win the game but also a place in the Europa Conference League, ahead of Arsenal.

Spurs secured qualification for the inaugural campaign with seventh place on 62 points. Arsenal were set to enter the competition with three minutes left on the clock, but substitute Gareth Bale scored a late double to secure the win at Leicester – sending Spurs one point clear of their north London rivals.

Spurs helped themselves but also massively helped Chelsea to secure the fourth place in the Champions league. Chelsea were beaten convincingly (2-1) by Aston Villa, even though they suffered a red card to captain Azipilicueta.

But the blues will have to raise their game when they face League champions Man City next weekend in Portugal in the finals of the champions league.

City 5-0 thumping of Everton is a warning to Chelsea ahead of their Champions league final encounter. Two of City’s goals came from their legendary goal scorer Sergio Aguero who will leave the club at the end of the season.

