Entebbe airport fire outbreak contained after fuel spillage

Fire fighters at Entebbe International airport put out the fire minutes after it broke out


The management of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) have said the fire that broke out yesterday afternoon was triggered by a fuel spillage that happened during a routine fuel tank maintanance operation by staff of the fuel firm.

UCAA says that it’s standby fire fighting team was able to reach the scene of the incident just five minutes from the time the fire alarm went off, and successfully put it out before it could spread to other tanks.

UCAA says the fire broke out at one of the fuel tanks at the airport’s huge fuel storage facility, when a pipe disengaged from the pump causing the fuel to spill and trigger a fire outbreak.

This is the second time in UCAA’s 27 year history that a fire outbreak is happening at the fuel firm thanks perhaps to high standards of safety.

Below is UCAA’s statement in full.

UCAA statement on fire

