Kadaga defies NRM, vows to stand as independent



Kamuli district Woman Member of Parliament Rebeca Kadaga has decided tomorrow Monday May 24, 2021 could be the most dramatic if not important day in Uganda’s near future by declaring that she will contest for Speakership of the 11th Parliament.

This comes after NRM’s top organ the Central Executive Committee (CEC), which is chaired by President Yoweri Museveni, chose to back Omoro County MP Jacob Oulanyah as the NRM candidate for the country’s number three job.

At a very brief press conference at Hotel Africana this evening, Kadaga said: As you may be aware my party did not endorse me for the Speakership race. I will contest for Speaker as independent. There have been many attempts to eject me from NRM party. During CEC elections, there was intimidation and massive funding from some party members. I am being pushed out because of speaking about issues concerning ordinary people.”

Kadaga’s announcement is a major development in the politics of Uganda and especially about the future because of the unsettled question of the transition which many believe will be determined by the 11th Parliament.

All the 529 newly sworn in MPs are expected to convene at Kololo tomorrow May 24 to choose the Speaker of Parliament of the 11th Parliament.

