Kadaga formally enters Speakership race

Kamuli district woman MP Kadaga at NRM EC


Kamuli Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has presented her credentials to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) electoral commission expressing interest to retain the country’s number 3 job as Speaker not Parliament, a position she has held for the past ten years.

Shortly after she was sworn in as an MP she vowed to immediately put in her notice for speakership for the 11th Parliament.

“The next step is to put in my notice for the speakership,” the outgoing speaker told journalists on Tuesday.

The ruling party has previously called upon its members to officially declare their interest to run for Speaker and Deputy Speaker by applying for the positions at the party secretariat.

It’s from those who will have submitted their interest by May 21 that CEC will sit again a day later to pick the best candidate for each of the positions to be presented before the caucus that plans to meet on May 23.

Parliament will officially sit on Monday May 24 to elect a Speaker and the deputy.

