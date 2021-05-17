Liverpool keeper scores first goal of its kind in club’s entire history

Liverpool keeper Alisson Ramses Becker has become the only player to score a goal during open play in the club’s entire 129-year history, and it was the winning goal.

The Brazilian international came from his goal-keeping position to head in a sensational 95th minute goal against West Bromwich Albion.

His goal sent his team-mates into emotional celebrations marked by tears and a signal up to the sky.

Alisson’s goal was not only sensational, it was crucial for the club’s future as it kept alive Liverpool’s hopes of a Champions’ League place next season.

Last season’s champions are in fifth place on the table at 63 points from 36 games, one point behind Chelsea.

With just two games left for each side in the Premiership to close out the season, Liverpool are hoping that victory at Burnley next Wednesday, and a draw between fourth and third-placed Chelsea and Leicester respectively on the same day, could lift them into fourth place.

Chelsea have bitter memories of their encounter with Leicester who snatched the FA trophy on Saturday.

Alisson paid tribute to his late father who died by drowning last February.

He said: “I am too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father,”

Manager Jungen Klopp described his keeper’s winning goal as a special moment.

He said: “It was spectacular and a good game. That is so far the highlight (of the season). I hope we have time for another highlight. Winning that way is really special, I couldn’t be happier.”

