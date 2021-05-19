Magogo given more responsibilities in CAF

Shortly after being sworn in as Budiope East Member of Parliament FUFA president Moses Magogo, announced that he had received yet more responsibilities in the football world.

Magogo said he will lead the work of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in the standing committees.

The appointment comes amidst complaints in some sections of Uganda’s soccer fraternity that Magogo’s plate is too full considering the fact he is still the president of FUFA while at the same time being a member of Parliament.

His critics say he will not be effective in discharging Politician as well as sports activities.

But Eng. Magogo has insisted the political docket will enhance not lessen his sporting responsibilities by allowing him to lobby the politicians whose decisions he said have relegated sport to the unfunded priorities.

At the previous Executive Committee meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda, the following decisions were confirmed:

Organising Committee of the Total African Nations Championship will be led by the Acting FECAFOOT President Seidou Mbombo Njoya and will be deputised by FUFA President Moses Magogo.

Organising Committee of the Total Africa Cup of Nations, CAF’s flagship competition is also getting a new management.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe will lead the committee with the assistance of two vice-presidents: Mr. Augustin Emmanuel Senghor, President of the Senegalese Football Federation, and Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick, President of the Nigerian Football Federation.

Finance Committee: Fouzi Lekjaa maintained his position as the head of the Finance Committee. M Lekjaa, President of Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and FIFA Council member, will be assisted by Andrew Kamanga, President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), as the vice president.

Comments

comments