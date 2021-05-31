Mass vaccination starts at Kololo but India’s export restrictions hamper Uganda efforts

The Ministry of Health has today Monday 31, rolled out mass vaccination exercise for COVID-19 at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Hundreds of health workers have been assembled at Kololo with equipment and refrigerated vaccine containers ready to innoculate Ugandans willing to be vaccinated.

A statement from the ministry says priority is being given to people in the priority category which includes health workers, persons with pre-existing medical conditions, people aged 60 years, prisons, security workers, those in the banking, media, airlines industry and teachers.

Also included among the priority category are individuals who received the first dose.

In recent days, the demand for vaccination has risen sharply following reports about a surge in new cases.

In his address about the resurgence over the weekend President Yoweri Museveni warned Ugandans to observe COVID-19 standard operating procedures such as mask wearing, social distancing to avoid returning the country into lockdown.

Museveni however expressed concern that the supply of vaccines would be affected by India export blockade for vaccines that was imposed to enable the South Asian country deal with its own COVID19 outbreak.

Uganda had placed an order of 18 million COVID19 doses from of the AstraZenecca type, but delivery of this consignment is likely to be delayed.

Comments

comments