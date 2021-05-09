NIRA suspends services at Kololo for Museveni’s inauguration

The Management of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has temporarily suspended its services due to preparations for the presidential swearing in ceremony which takes place at same venue as the authority’s operations.

“In consideration of the importance of the event at national level, it has been considered prudent that NIRA suspends its operations, on Tuesday 11th and Wednesday 12th May 2021 to allow for smooth preparations and management of the event,” said management NIRA in a statement released on 7, May

NIRA noted that consequently, operations at the NIRA offices at Kololo will be suspended on the above indicated dates adding that clients shall continue to access National Identification (NID) services including registration and issuance of cards normally through other offices in the respective Divisions of Kampala.

“Birth and death registration services including dropping off forms and picking completed certificates shall continue to be provided at the NIRA Division offices and all other NIRA District Offices shall continue to operate normally,” the statement further reads

NIRA added that all suspended services will resume on Thursday May 13, 2021.

