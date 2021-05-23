NRM CEC still deadlocked on choice of Speaker

The top leadership organ of the ruling National Resistance Movement party – the Central Executive Committee (CEC) yesterday failed to conclude its deliberations to resolve the impasse between the two contenders for Speaker of Parliament who are both members of CEC.

Reports from Entebbe yesterday indicated that CEC is reconvening today at State House Entebbe for the final day to try to break this deadlock between the two top contenders former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and her former Deputy Jacob Oulanyah.

It is understood that Kadaga, who is the favourite to win the race, if left open to the 529 Members of Parliament, is not bowing to pressure to withdraw from the race.

There are reports NRM CEC is mooting the idea of elevating Jacob Oboth Oboth as a compromise candidate for Speaker.

Oboth-Oboth had expressed interest for Deputy Speaker of Parliament position with Kadaga and Oulanyah as the only names for Speaker.

