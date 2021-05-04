Nurses announce immediate strike over UGX70bn lunch allowance

The Midwives, Nurses and Nursing Assistants Association of Uganda has today called on its members to go on a strike starting tomorrow Wednesday to protest the government’s failure to honour its pledge of paying lunch allowances for nurses in the country.

Reliable sources say that the 18000-member strong health foot soldiers are demanding up to UGX70bn.

In a letter signed by the

President of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) Justus Cherop Kiplangat, the members put off their strike late last year following a promise by president Museveni to include their demands in the upcoming financial budget.

Kiplangat said: “To our dismay, the government has come out to say that the lunch allowances of the nurses and midwives of this country is an unfunded priority and that we shall not get it this financial year.”

If effected, the strike will be President Museveni’s very first crisis as he embarks on a new mandate for his sixth term.

