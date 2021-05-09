‘Old’ Taxi Park set to re-open

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has revealed that the recently renovated Old Taxi Park will be reopened on May, 22.

According to a statement released on Friday May 7, KCCA management said that KCCA has completed rehabilitation works for the old taxi park and is set to open for full operation.

“We are ensuring that the park is operated and managed better than it was before,” the statement reads.

Management further noted that Covid-19 outbreak presented an opportunity to work on the park carpet area and immediate surroundings.

“Having been in existence for over 50 years, Covid-19 outbreak presented an opportunity to work on the park carpet area and immediate surroundings without interference from taxis that had been grounded due to a nationwide lock down,” it stated.

On May 7, 2020, KCCA embarked on the works that included: drainage improvements, Parking area and embankment construction and beautification of the park.

While most of the work is almost done, KCCA are yet to finalize with the installation of an access control system, putting down illegal structures, engaging taxi operators and their leadership on the park governance and route stages; labeling of stages and a dry run to test the operational readiness of the park’s systems.

“KCCA management is thankful to the public for the patience exhibited while undertaking this project and is committed to achieving a resilient ‘smart city’.” KCCA management said.

Comments

comments