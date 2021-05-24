Oulanyah trounces Kadaga in Speakership race

The tables have turned for the leadership of the 11th Parliament with former Deputy trouncing his former boss in the Speakership race that was closely watched across the political spectrum.

Jacob Oulanyah polled 310 votes to Rebecca Kadaga’s 197 while FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda got 15 out of the total 524 members who turned up for the first most important decision by the 11th Parliament.

It’s been a tense day because of Kadaga’s outstanding bravery in defying President Yoweri Museveni who made his preference for Oulanyah immediately after the Jan 14 polls.

