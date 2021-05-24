Connect with us

Oulanyah trounces Kadaga in Speakership race

News

Oulanyah trounces Kadaga in Speakership race

Avatar
Published on

Jacob Oulanyah is the Speaker of the 11th Parliament


The tables have turned for the leadership of the 11th Parliament with former Deputy trouncing his former boss in the Speakership race that was closely watched across the political spectrum.

Jacob Oulanyah polled 310 votes to Rebecca Kadaga’s 197 while FDC’s Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda got 15 out of the total 524 members who turned up for the first most important decision by the 11th Parliament.

It’s been a tense day because of Kadaga’s outstanding bravery in defying President Yoweri Museveni who made his preference for Oulanyah immediately after the Jan 14 polls.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top